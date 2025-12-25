US-based gastroenterologist rates popular breakfast options. Here’s how idli-dosa ranked US-based gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi has ranked popular breakfast foods based on their impact on gut health, energy levels, and blood sugar. From eggs and yoghurt to idli-dosa and cereal, the list shows which morning meals support the body and which may cause energy crashes.

New Delhi:

Breakfast often carries more weight than it should. Some treat it like a ritual, others rush through it, grabbing whatever feels familiar. But according to gut health experts, what you eat in the morning can significantly shape how your digestion, energy, and blood sugar behave through the rest of the day.

In an Instagram video shared on December 25, Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, ranked popular breakfast foods from around the world. His ratings were based on how these foods affect “gut health, digestion, energy levels, and blood sugar.”

“Some (breakfast foods) keep your gut happy and energy stable, while others can silently trigger bloating, crashes, and cravings later in the day,” Dr Sethi noted.

Here’s how he ranked the foods overall:

1. Eggs

Rating – 10/10

Eggs provide high-quality protein that’s easy for the body to absorb and helps keep you full for longer, shared the doctor.

2. Greek yoghurt

Rating – 9/10

Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and contains gut-friendly probiotics. Dr Sethi advised choosing unsweetened versions to avoid added sugars.

3. Oatmeal

Rating – 8/10

Oatmeal offers slow-digesting carbohydrates and beta-glucan fibre, which helps maintain steady energy. The doctor recommended steel-cut or rolled oats over instant varieties.

4. Avocado toast

Rating – 8/10

A good source of healthy fats and fibre, avocado toast can help with satiety when prepared simply and paired well.

5. Paneer/Cottage cheese

Rating – 8/10

Paneer contains slow-digesting casein protein, which supports longer-lasting fullness and better appetite control.

6. Tofu

Rating – 8/10

Tofu is a complete plant-based protein and offers metabolic benefits when included as part of a balanced breakfast.

7. Smoothies

Rating – 7/10

Smoothies can work well if they include vegetables and protein. Fruit-heavy versions, however, may cause blood sugar spikes.

8. Peanut butter

Rating – 7/10

Peanut butter provides filling fats and protein, but portion size plays a key role in determining its benefits.

9. Idli/Dosa

Rating – 6/10

While fermented, these foods are carb-heavy. Dr Sethi suggested pairing them with protein to create a more balanced meal.

10. Cereal/Granola

Rating – 2/10

These are often ultra-processed and contain hidden sugars and seed oils, making them one of the least gut-friendly breakfast choices.

A good breakfast keeps your digestion happy and your energy up; a bad one has you reaching for snacks long before lunch.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

