Late-night emails, weekend calls: Why work culture needs a reset in 2026

New Delhi:

To create a healthier way of working, it is necessary to have the courage to question established ways of working. The prevalence of sending emails late at night and calling people on weekends has reached the point where it is now a 'behind closed doors' phenomenon.

As hybrid working arrangements and remote working become the norm more frequently, so is the separation of work from personal time. We need to consider the effects of these changes on our health and well-being, and our ability to focus and concentrate.

When Flexibility Turns into Fatigue

According to Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director, International SOS (Indian Subcontinent), the flexibility promised in hybrid and remote formats has, to some extent, become an expectation of continual availability. The workday now extends beyond traditional hours, sometimes diminishing rest and recovery time.

Yet, extended hours do not directly result in greater output. Rather, they can drain energy, decrease concentration, and affect physical and mental well-being.

Organisations need to understand that productivity should never be at the cost of well-being. The best performing workplaces are those that find the balance between performance and sustainability and are able to create environments that enable individuals to contribute their best without putting their health at risk.

Constructing Healthier Work Habits

The implementation of responsible workplace practices allows companies to have their employees' health kept in check while maintaining the highest level of efficiency possible. Below are various methods and strategies that can be used by organisations to accomplish this goal.

Flexibility During Peak Hours: Allowing employees to tailor their schedules to align with their individual cycles of peak productivity will enable them to be more focused and reduce burnout.

The Four-Day Workweek: Studies of short week trials in various countries have shown that having a shorter work week can maintain or even improve productivity levels, while also improving employee satisfaction and morale.

Respecting the Work-Life Balance: By ensuring that there are no late-night emails or weekend meetings by the company, employees can regain control of their work-life balance and have a better rhythm of work-life integration.

Promoting breaks and time away: Breaks, vacations, and mental health days are necessary to maintain performance. A refreshed workforce is more innovative, productive, and engaged.

Leading by example: When leaders model balance through their own behaviours, clocking out on time and taking breaks, it establishes a cultural norm that allows others to follow suit.

Making work more human: Actual advancement is not about adding hours but redesigning the way work is accomplished. Empathy-based, people-focused workplaces result in more fulfilling and enduring outcomes.

The Way Forward

The changing nature of work calls for a transition from the culture of working excessively to one of well-being and sustainable performance. Organisations that lead the way on balance and health will not only develop happier workers but also healthier, more resilient teams. A healthier work approach is not merely a wellness program; it is a long-term success strategy.

