The three-ingredient breakfast hack that keeps sugar levels stable

New Delhi:

Starting your morning with the right breakfast can make a world of difference when you’re managing diabetes. The first meal of the day sets the tone for your energy levels, helps stabilise blood sugar, and can even influence your mood.

But “healthy” doesn’t have to mean boring—there are plenty of delicious, comforting options that not only taste good but also support balanced glucose levels.

For many people with diabetes, the goal is to enjoy meals that feel satisfying without causing sudden spikes in blood sugar. That usually means focusing on a mix of fiber-rich carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats. The good news?

With just a little planning, breakfast can become something you look forward to—nourishing, steadying, and genuinely enjoyable.

When we spoke to Sonia Mehta, Nutritionist and Founder, EverBloom, she said, "A balanced breakfast doesn’t need to be complicated to support stable blood sugar levels. A simple 3-ingredient combination of protein, healthy fats, and fiber can help slow glucose absorption and maintain steady energy throughout the morning. Mix protein, good fats, and fibre; these things help your body absorb sugar slowly, so you have energy all morning."

Like, opt for a Greek yogurt, along with chia seeds and blueberries for a good mix of nutrients, or have a boiled egg with avocado on toast that is whole-grain toast – it'll keep you full. If you're in a rush, a smoothie with almond milk that has no sugar, spinach, and peanut butter is also a good meal.

"The idea is to build meals that help you digest slowly. That way, you will get steady energy and will not get sugar spikes or crashes. With the correct ingredients, breakfast can be both easy and smart for keeping your blood sugar balanced daily," she said.

