You think it’s healthy? Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer reveals 3 worst breakfast foods to avoid

We all hear that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” And yes, what you eat first thing in the morning can really shape your energy, focus, and how full you feel until lunch. But here’s the catch — some foods that seem healthy on the surface might actually be doing you a disservice.

Siddhartha Singh, fitness coach to celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, recently called out three common breakfast choices that many assume are nutritious — but he argues they’re far from ideal unless they’re “upgraded.” He also shared tips on how to turn them into more balanced meals.

The 3 “bad” breakfasts (as per Siddhartha Singh)

Besan cheela

It’s a favourite in many households, but Singh warns that people often overestimate its protein content. He says that in its standard form, besan cheela offers “negligible protein.” What makes it worse? Frying it in ghee or oil to make it crispy — that adds more fat, and doesn’t really fix the protein gap.

Plain oats

Oats are a staple for a lot of health-conscious people. Singh doesn’t dismiss them entirely — they’re a good source of complex carbs — but if your breakfast is only oats (without protein), you're likely to crash later. He cautions that an all-oats breakfast may lead to energy dips and cravings down the line.

Just fruits

Fruits are healthy, no doubt. But when they’re the sole component of breakfast, their natural sugars can cause a quick energy spike — followed by a crash. You might feel hungry again very soon. That’s why Singh says fruits should be part of a larger mix, not the entire deal.

How to improve these breakfasts

Singh doesn’t say you must abandon these foods. Rather, he suggests pairing them wisely so that your meal becomes more balanced — combining carbohydrates with good proteins so your energy stays stable.

Instead of Besan cheela, one can have Greek yoghurt or a scoop of protein powder. It adds much-needed protein.

One can skip oats; better opt for eggs or protein powder. It prevents energy crashes by balancing carbs and protein.

Greek yoghurt, nuts, or protein powder instead of fruits. It slows sugar absorption; gives more satiety.

So instead of having just plain oats or fruit, mix in protein. Instead of frying besan cheela in excess fat, you can lighten it up and add a side of Greek yoghurt. These tweaks transform a weak breakfast into one that fuels you better.

