'No vacancy for CM post in Karnataka': Siddaramaiah says next election will be under his leadership Siddaramaiah said he does have ambition for national politics and will stay in Karnataka forever.

Bengaluru:

Amid speculations over leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there is no vacancy for chief minister post on Karnataka and he will complete his full five-year term. However, he said he will abide by whatever high command as he has been elected for full five years.

Siddaramaiah says he will complete my full five-year term

“There is no vacancy for the chief minister post on Karnataka. I will complete my full five-year term, next election will be under my leadership. I don't have ambition for national politics. I will stay in Karnataka forever,” he said.

Last week, he had said that the Congress party was united and the party's government will be in power "solid as a rock" for five years.

"Yes, I will be. Why do you have the doubts?" Siddaramaiah said in response to a question by reporters whether he will be the CM for five years.

Leadership change in Karnataka?

There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

However, Shivakumar said there is no discussion on leadership change and stressed on strengthening the hands of CM Siddaramaiah and the party's government in the state.

Siddaramaiah responds to leadership change rumours

Responding to a question on claims by the BJP and JD(S) leaders that the CM will be replaced, Siddaramaiah shot back, "Are they our high command?"

"R Ashoka (Leader of Opposition in the Assembly) is a BJP man. BY Vijayendra (state BJP President) is a BJP man. Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council) is a BJP man. Will you write if they say such things? Should you verify or not?" he asked.

Alleging the BJP of spreading lies about the stability of the government, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress party was united and the government will be in power "solid as a rock" for five years.

