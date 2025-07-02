Siddaramaiah says he will be CM for five years, DK Shivakumar extends support says 'have to stand by him' Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah deny leadership change rumours, affirming party unity and a full five-year term for Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday publicly reaffirmed his support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command, amid persistent rumours of a possible leadership change in the state. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Shivakumar dismissed any discord within the party and said he remains committed to party unity.

'Have to stand by him': Shivakumar

Responding to queries on his stance regarding a leadership reshuffle, Shivakumar said, “What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command decides will be fulfilled.”

He added that lakhs of workers support the party and refused to engage in speculation: “I don’t want to discuss anything now.”

Shivakumar, who also serves as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, clarified that recent discussions with Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala were focused solely on party organisation, not cabinet reshuffles or leadership changes.

CM Siddaramaiah asserts full-term tenure

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also responded firmly to questions about a possible leadership change, asserting that he will remain in office for the full five-year term.

“Yes, I will be the CM of Karnataka. Why do you have doubts?” he said on Wednesday, clearly denying any immediate political transition.

He also dismissed the credibility of opposition leaders fueling the speculation, saying, “Are BJP leaders Ashoka, Vijayendra our high command? They are BJP men.”

Surjewala puts speculation to rest

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who recently met Karnataka MLAs, confirmed that there is no discussion about changing the Chief Minister. “The party is not taking any opinion on leadership change,” he said on July 1 in Bengaluru.

His visit came amid internal murmurs and dissatisfaction expressed by some legislators, including remarks by state minister KN Rajanna suggesting possible organisational restructuring.

Rotational CM formula unconfirmed

The speculation about a mid-term leadership change stems from 2023, when Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were both contenders for the CM post after Congress won the Assembly elections. Reports had suggested a rotational agreement, with Shivakumar to take over after 2.5 years. However, the Congress high command has never officially acknowledged such a deal.

For now, both leaders appear unified, and the Congress leadership is focused on strengthening the party organisation statewide.