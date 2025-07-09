Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle on cards? Delhi visit by Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar fuels leadership speculations Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi has sparked renewed speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle and leadership change. While both leaders claim their visit is for official meetings, they are also expected to meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi:

Amid renewed speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and possible leadership changes in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are both in Delhi this week. While Shivakumar arrived earlier for scheduled meetings with the Union Forest Minister and Jal Shakti Minister, Siddaramaiah is expected to reach the capital later in the day and meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the evening.

Sources suggest Shivakumar has already met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi at 10 Janpath in the morning. Both leaders are also expected to hold key discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening.

Shivakumar dismisses leadership change talk

The simultaneous presence of both CM and Deputy CM in Delhi has triggered buzz about a possible political realignment in the state. However, DK Shivakumar has dismissed these speculations outright. When asked about the rumoured rotational chief ministership, Shivakumar said, “That speculation is on your side, not in my eye or ear.” He added firmly that “no cabinet reshuffle is in the cards in Karnataka.” Despite that denial, the Deputy CM is expected to meet senior Congress leaders on Wednesday. Insiders indicate his Delhi visit is more than just a routine administrative engagement.

Rifts within Congress surface despite gag orders

The developments come amid signs of growing unrest within the Karnataka Congress. Several MLAs have publicly criticised the functioning of the government, and some have even hinted at leadership change. Kagwad MLA Raju Kage threatened to resign over the lack of development in his constituency, while Aland MLA B R Patil alleged corruption in a housing scheme for the poor. Backing him, Belur MLA Gopal Krishna demanded the resignation of Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna added fuel to speculation by predicting a “major development” in September.

Surjewala holds damage control meetings in Bengaluru

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is currently stationed in Bengaluru, holding a series of closed-door meetings with MLAs and ministers to contain the growing dissent. While he declined to comment on reports of leadership change, he did note that any such decision rests with the party high command.

Despite a directive asking party leaders not to air internal matters publicly, tensions have spilled out into the open. CM Siddaramaiah recently asserted that he would complete his five-year term. However, some legislators from the Shivakumar camp, including Ramanagara MLA H A Iqbal Hussain, insisted they want their leader to be the next CM.

Shivakumar asserts loyalty, issues show-cause notice

While Shivakumar reaffirmed his loyalty to the party’s decision-making process, he also acted firmly within his own camp by issuing a show-cause notice to Iqbal Hussain for speaking out of turn. Both DK Shivakumar and his brother, former MP DK Suresh, have reiterated that the chief minister’s post is not vacant.

Rotational CM formula remains unconfirmed

The tension stems from the unresolved question of leadership transition. After the Congress’s victory in the May 2023 Assembly elections, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM post. The party eventually settled on a compromise, naming Siddaramaiah as CM and Shivakumar as his deputy.

Reports at the time had hinted at a possible rotational chief ministership, where Shivakumar would take over midway through the five-year term, around November 2025. However, this formula has never been officially acknowledged by the Congress leadership.

(With inputs from Vijai Laxmi)