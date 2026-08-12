Karnataka CM allocates portfolios, Ramalinga Reddy gets forest, Muniyappa social welfare: Who gets what

New Delhi:

In a significant development, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar allocated portfolios to his recently inducted ministers. As per the list shared by the state government, Ramalinga Reddy got Forest & Ecology department, while, Social welfare department went to KH Muniyappa. Apart from this, Ajay Singh is now the minister for Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology, and Cheluvarayaswamy is the minister for Major and Medium Irrigation. Moreover, Madhu Bangarappa gets Primary, Secondary Education department, while, Basavaraj Rayareddy gets Higher Education and Excise department went to Shivalinge Gowda.

Karnataka portfolio allocation: Check who gets what

Zameer Ahmed Khan has been allocated the Housing portfolio

According to the Karnataka government, Zameer Ahmed Khan has been allocated the Housing portfolio, while K H Muniyappa has been given Social Welfare. Moreover, UT Khader has been allocated Minority Welfare, Haj & Waqf, and Health and Family Welfare, while M B Patil has been given Commerce and Industries. With these allocation, all 23 ministers listed in the new Cabinet have now been given their respective portfolios.

While CM Shivakumar kept the Finance for himself, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, Law, Justice and Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Agriculture Marketing, Commissionerate of Town & Country Planning, all Urban Local Bodies falling under the BDA and BMRDA areas, and all unallotted portfolios.

Lakshman Savadi assigned Co-operation portfolio

While Lakshman Savadi was assigned Co-operation, excluding Agriculture Marketing,Rudrappa Manappa Lamani was given Sugar and Textiles, and KH Muniyappa was allocated Social Welfare. Shivraj Tangadagi was given Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture, while T. Raghumurthy was allocated ST Welfare, and Dr. Ajay Singh was given Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology.

Cheluvarayaswamy was given Major and Medium Irrigation, Madhu Bangarappa was allocated Primary and Secondary Education, Basavaraj Raya Reddy was assigned Higher Education, and Shivalinge Gowda was given Excise from the Finance Department.

19 MLAs were sworn-in as ministers on August 3

In the first expansion of the two-month-old Karnataka Cabinet led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, 19 MLAs were sworn-in as ministers on August 3 this year, even as a Congress legislator resigned from his post over his exclusion from the ministry. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to new Ministers in a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan premises in Bengaluru.

The Congress legislators sworn in as ministers include PM Narendraswamy (Malavalli), Shivaraj Tangadagi (Kanakagiri), Rudrappa Lamani (Haveri), K S Basavanthappa (Mayakonda), B Nagendra (Ballari rural), T Raghumurthy (Challakere), B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Chamarajpet), Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar), Santosh Lad (Kalaghatagi), Madhu Bangarappa (Soraba), Putturangashetty (Chamarajanagara), and S S Mallikarjun (Davangere North). Ajay Singh (Jevargi), N Chaluvaraya Swamy (Nagamangala), K M Shivalinge Gowda (Arasikere), H C Balakrishna (Magadi), Basvaraj Rayareddi (Yelaburga), Vijayanand Kashappanavar (Bagalakote), and Laxman Savadi (Athani) also took the oath.

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