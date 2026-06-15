Two killed, six injured in fire at resto-bar in Karnataka's Mysuru | Video

Mysuru:

Two people were killed, and six others were seriously injured after a fire broke out at a resto-bar in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred at a premium two-storey 'Fox Den' resto-bar near Netaji Circle in Dattagalli in the city.

The deceased were identified as Sahil and Prakash, who were charred to death, according to news agency PTI.

25 people were inside bar when fire broke out

According to the police, approximately 25 people were inside the establishment when the broke out. Seven people were rescued by fire and emergency services personnel. Some people, alarmed by thick smoke inside the building, tried to escape by jumping from the upper floor.

A senior fire official said that the seriously injured have been admitted to Suyog and Apollo hospitals for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before the flames spread rapidly.

Short circuit caused the fire?

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. Officials said that a 'selfie LED booth' and decorative grass-like fixtures inside the bar caught fire, causing the blaze to spread quickly across the premises.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Police visited the spot and inspected the site. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Delhi hotel fire claimed 23 lives

The fire incident at a resto-bar was reported days after a deadly fire ripped through a bed and breakfast hotel at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar, killing 23 people, including several foreigners.

The blaze had ripped through Flourish Stays B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on the morning of June 3, claiming the lives of several people, including a 16-year-old girl and several foreign nationals from Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Iraq, Congo, Mozambique, and Liberia.

The investigation has found that the hotel was operating 25 rooms despite permission for only six, according to the FIR registered by Malviya Nagar Police.

Police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 (negligence conduct with respect to fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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