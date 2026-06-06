Woman, live-in partner accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter; father suspects foul play

New Delhi:

A woman and her live-in partner have been booked in connection with the death of her five-year-old daughter, with police alleging that the child may have been murdered. The case relates to the death of Vennela, who was found dead on March 25 this year.

Police said a case was registered on June 4 at Kadugodi Police Station after the girl's father filed a complaint against his estranged wife, Priyanka, and her partner, Mohan G. The FIR was registered under Sections 103 (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police secure woman's live-in partner

A senior police officer confirmed that Mohan has been secured and is currently being questioned as part of the investigation.

"Based on the complaint, we have secured Mohan. He has been taken into police custody for interrogation. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Police said the allegations made in the complaint are being examined and the investigation is ongoing.

Father alleges contradictions in child's death

According to the FIR, the complainant married Priyanka in 2007 and the couple had two daughters together.

He alleged that their relationship deteriorated over the years and claimed that Priyanka reconnected with her friend Mohan in 2025, after which the two entered into a relationship.

The complainant further alleged that Priyanka later forced him to sign divorce papers and began living with Mohan.

As per the FIR, the couple's elder daughter remained with the father, while their younger daughter, Vennela, lived with Priyanka.

The father alleged that he became suspicious after receiving differing accounts from Priyanka regarding the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

According to the complaint, Priyanka initially said that Vennela had eaten biryani on the night of March 24 and was found dead the following morning.

However, he alleged that she later gave a different version of events. According to that account, the child had been left asleep inside an air-conditioned car while Priyanka and Mohan celebrated her birthday at a cafe in Kolar. The child was then allegedly taken home and found dead the next morning.

Post-mortem report raises further suspicion

The complainant stated that his concerns deepened after he obtained the post-mortem report.

Police said he shared the report with his sister, a paediatric specialist based in England, following which further doubts were raised regarding the cause of death.

In the complaint, the father alleged that Priyanka and Mohan had intentionally killed the child and later attempted to destroy evidence.

He also claimed that the accused viewed Vennela as an obstacle to their relationship and personal life.

Police said all allegations are currently under investigation. Officials added that efforts are underway to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the five-year-old's death.

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