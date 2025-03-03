No one can stop DK Shivakumar from becoming CM of Karnataka: Congress leader Veerappa Moily DK Shivakumar controversy: Following the Karnataka Assembly election results in May 2023, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. However, the Congress leadership eventually convinced Shivakumar to accept the role of Deputy CM.

DK Shivakumar controversy: The battle for the Chief Minister's post is intensifying in the Karnataka Congress between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Amidst the political tussle, veteran Congress leader Veerappa Moily has made a bold statement, saying that no one can stop Shivakumar from becoming the next Chief Minister of the state. He further asserted that it is a 'settled matter' and it's only a matter of time, as it is something bound to happen.

What did Veerappa Moily say?

Addressing a Congress event at Karkala, Moily said, "I was the one who ensured that Shivakumar got his first ticket to contest as an MLA. Today, he has emerged as a successful leader in Karnataka. Let's all wish for him to become the chief minister at the earliest."

He further said that despite being the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, Shivakumar has worked tirelessly, even in challenging times for the party at the national level, and has contributed to the party’s rise to power in other states as well.

'No one can stop you from becoming CM'

Lauding Shivakumar's leadership and organisational skills, former Union minister addressed him directly—while he was seated on the dais—saying, "Several statements may come and go, but no one can stop you from becoming the Chief Minister."

"There is no need to worry about this. If someone criticises it, they may do so for their satisfaction, but no one can prevent Shivakumar from becoming CM. The post is not a gift granted by someone; it is something he has earned for himself," Moily added.

Political circles in the state, especially within the ruling Congress party, have been rife with speculation about a leadership change later this year, reportedly under a "rotational Chief Minister" or "power-sharing" agreement.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress President, has been a strong aspirant for the Chief Ministerial position and has been vocal about his ambition to take on the role.

Moily reiterated that Shivakumar becoming CM is "100 per cent certain" and advised him not to react to the ongoing discussions. "It is a settled matter. It has already been decided—by the people, by history. No one can stop it; it is just a matter of time," he said.

"There is no need for anyone, including his supporters, to claim credit for making him the CM. Despite countless efforts, no one will be able to prevent this from happening. Shivakumar becoming CM is inevitable," he added.

Shivakumar will become Karnataka Chief Minister by December: Congress MLA

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga stated that Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister by December. These remarks come amid assertions from several ministers and leaders considered close to Siddaramaiah, who have ruled out any leadership change and insisted that the incumbent CM will serve a full five-year term.

These statements also defy Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent warning, urging party members to "shut up" and focus on governance instead of making public remarks about the leadership transition.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: DK Shivakumar will become Karnataka Chief Minister by December: Congress MLA's big claim

Also Read: Bengaluru Power Cut today: BESCOM announces 7-hour power outage | Check timings, affected areas