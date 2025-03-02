DK Shivakumar will become Karnataka Chief Minister by December: Congress MLA's big claim Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar sparked controversy after he was seen sharing stage with spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, also known as ‘Sadhguru’ and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a Shivratri celebration.

Amid speculations of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar becoming the CM, replacing Siddaramaiah, one of the MLAs claims that Shivakumar will become the CM by December. This statement has further intensified the rumors of leadership change in Karnataka. Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga asserted on Sunday that Shivakumar would serve as chief minister for the next 7.5 years from December.

'Write it down, it will happen by December'

"Write it down, it will happen by December. I can also write and give it to you in blood if you want, that he (Shivakumar) will become CM by December. If he takes charge in December, he will run the administration, including the next five-year term too, so by and large, he will be CM for 7.5 years," Shivaganga told reporters here.

The Channagiri MLA credited Shivakumar for increasing the party’s seat tally in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, he did not explicitly confirmed whether a power-sharing agreement exists.

"He (Shivakumar) has made history. He has organised the party, nvested his resources, and sacrificed a lot for it. His silence or composure should not be mistaken for weakness. The high command is aware of everything, and I am a hundred per cent sure he will be CM by December," he added.

Speculations of leadership change

There are strong speculations about a possible change in leadership later this year under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" arrangement. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress President, is a strong contender for the chief minister’s post and has been open about his ambition.

MLA Shivganga expressed his unwavering support for Shivakumar and said, "If he (Shivakumar) doesn’t get justice, then being in the Congress party is pointless. It is because of his organisational efforts that 75-80 of us were newly elected. He is essential for the party, and we are confident that the high command will make him CM."

Following the Congress’ victory in the May 2023 Assembly elections, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. The party ultimately appointed Siddaramaiah as CM while convincing Shivakumar to accept the Deputy Chief Minister role.

(PTI inputs)