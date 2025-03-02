Bengaluru Power Cut today: BESCOM announces 7-hour power outage | Check timings, affected areas

Attention Bengaluru residents: The tech city is set to experience power outages today, March 2, for seven hours across several locations. The power cut has been announced due to the planned maintenance, repair, and reconstruction work in the city.
The Bengaluru Electric Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued an advisory suggesting that the residents plan their day accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. The power will be out in the parts of tech city between 10 am and 5 pm. However, BESCOM has added that the power can be restored before the announced timeframe if the maintenance work gets completed before time.
Here is the list of affected areas:
- Grihalakshmi Apartment
- SM Road
- Jalahalli Cross
- Chokkasandra
- Maruti Layout
- NTTF Circle
- Ganapathi Nagar Main Road
- Police Station Road
- Vigyan Public Circle Road
- Kempaiah Layout
- GG Palya
- ISRO
- Narayanapur
- Chamundipur
- Bank Colony
- Muneshwar Layout
- FF Layout
- Rajeshwari Nagar
- Akash Theatre Road
- Bairaveshwar Nagar
- NS Layout
Reportedly, other areas which will remain affected due to power cuts are:
- Malayali Guest House Road
- KHB Layout
- Rajeshwari Nagar
- Akash Theatre Road
- Laggere Hale Grama Partially
- 5th Main Road
- UCO Bank Road
- Telephone Exchange
- 6th Cross
- Reliance Communication
- Peenya 4th Stage
- Muneshwar Temple Road
- Mc Layout
- 4th Main
- 8th Cross
- HMT
- BMT Garden
- Tharlock Road
- 7th Main Road
- Peenya Police Station Road
- General Metal Road
- Mysore Engineer Road
- Sunrise Casting Road
- Vaishnavi Mall
- Division Road
- Friends Circle
- Peenya Gram Road
- MEI Factory 10th Cross
- 6th Main Road
- Peenya 10th Main
- Peenya Industrial Area
- Rajagopal Nagar Kasturi Barangay
- JK W Lay Out
- Axis Hospital
- Anu Solar Road
- White Road
- SCL Road