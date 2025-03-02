Bengaluru Power Cut today: BESCOM announces 7-hour power outage | Check timings, affected areas Bengaluru power outage: BESCOM has announced a power outage of seven hours in the tech city and advised the residents to plan their day accordingly. The power company has also said that power cut be restored before time if the work gets completed before time.

Attention Bengaluru residents: The tech city is set to experience power outages today, March 2, for seven hours across several locations. The power cut has been announced due to the planned maintenance, repair, and reconstruction work in the city.

The Bengaluru Electric Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued an advisory suggesting that the residents plan their day accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. The power will be out in the parts of tech city between 10 am and 5 pm. However, BESCOM has added that the power can be restored before the announced timeframe if the maintenance work gets completed before time.

Here is the list of affected areas:

Grihalakshmi Apartment

SM Road

Jalahalli Cross

Chokkasandra

Maruti Layout

NTTF Circle

Ganapathi Nagar Main Road

Police Station Road

Vigyan Public Circle Road

Kempaiah Layout

GG Palya

ISRO

Narayanapur

Chamundipur

Bank Colony

Muneshwar Layout

FF Layout

Rajeshwari Nagar

Akash Theatre Road

Bairaveshwar Nagar

NS Layout

Reportedly, other areas which will remain affected due to power cuts are: