Bengaluru Metro services on Green Line suspended after power breakdown, check what BMRCL said

Bengaluru:

Attention passengers. The Bengaluru Metro services on the Green Line were briefly disrupted on Tuesday morning following a power breakdown, with trains operating in a short loop between Silk Institute and Yeshwanthpur stations before services were restored, officials said. Commuters are facing delay in reaching office and some of them expressed resentment because of the delay. Following the disruption, metro service between Yeshwanthpur and Madavara was suspended briefly, they said.

BMRCL issues statement

The Green Line of Namma Metro operates between Madavara in the northwest and Silk Institute in the south. "Due to a power breakdown, Green Line Metro services have been operating in a short-loop service between Silk Institute and Yeshwanthpur stations from 8 AM today," BMRCL said, in a statement.

It further said that the technical teams have worked on a war footing to restore normal services. Eventually, the power supply was restored, and normal metro revenue services have resumed across the entire Green Line from 8.45 am, the BMRCL said. "BMRCL thanks all commuters for their patience and cooperation during the disruption," it said.

BMRCL says short-loop services running since 8 am

The BMRCL said it has been operating short-loop services between Silk Institute and Yeshwantpur since 8 am and added that its technical teams are working to restore normal services at the earliest. The Green Line of Namma Metro operates between Madavara in the northwest and Silk Institute in the south.

The Bengaluru metro earlier this year announced an annual automatic fare revision for Namma Metro, which will come into effect from February 9. The hike is somewhere between four per cent and 10 per cent, ranging from Re 1 to Rs 5 based on the distance.



The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that it is being implemented as per the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) constituted under the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002.



The BMRCL, in a release, said the FFC, while recommending the revised fare structure, had observed that "revision of fare after 7.5 years and optimisation of fare zones from 29 to 10 has resulted in an average increase of 51.55 per cent."



To avoid such steep increases in the future, the committee recommended "to revise the fare annually by having a transparent Annual Automatic Fare Revision Formula linked with O&M cost or 5 per cent per annum, whichever is lower by rounding off to the nearest rupee."

It added that this mechanism helps with the introduction of a small annual fare revision. "In keeping with the recommendations of the FFC, which is binding on BMRCL, it is hereby notified that an Annual Automatic Fare Revision will be implemented with effect from 9 February 2026," the corporation said.



Explaining the basis for the revision, BMRCL said, "Based on the Audited Financial Data for the financial year 2024-25 compared with base data of the financial year 2023-24, the formula-based index indicates a cost increase of 10.20 per cent, however, the fare revision has been restricted to only 5 per cent, in line with the FFC stipulation."

Also Read:

Bengaluru metro fare hike put on hold amid commuter fury and BJP-Congress clash