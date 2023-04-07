UPSC latest recruitment 2023 notification OUT at upsc.gov.in, check vacancy, qualification, and how to apply

UPSC latest recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director, Jr Engineer, Research Officer & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online mode on or before April 27, 2023. According to the notification, a total of 146 vacancies will be recruited in different departments of central ministries. The online application process for the said posts will be started tomorrow onwards, 8 April at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, qualifications, how to apply, and other details below.
UPSC latest recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Break up
- Research Officer (Naturopathy)- 1 Vacancy
- Research Officer (Yoga) - 1 Vacancy
- Assistant Director (Regulations & Information)- 16 Vacancies
- Assistant Director (Forensic Audit)- 1 Vacancy
- Public Prosecutor - 48 Vacancies
- Junior Engineer (Civil)- 58 Vacancies
- Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 20 Vacancies
- Assistant Architect- 1 Vacancy
UPSC latest recruitment 2023: Check Post Wise Age Limit
- Research Officer (Naturopathy), Research Officer (Yoga) - 35 years
- Assistant Director (Regulations & Information)- 40 years
- Assistant Director (Forensic Audit), Public Prosecutor - 35 years
- Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 30 years
- Assistant Architect- 35 years
UPSC latest recruitment 2023: Qualification
- Research Officer (Naturopathy), Research Officer (Yoga) - Degree, PG (Relevant Discipline)
- Assistant Director (Regulations & Information)- LLB
- Assistant Director (Forensic Audit)- Candidates should have a qualification of CA/ CMA/ CS/ CFA, LLB, MBA, Mcom, Post Graduation Diploma to apply
- Public Prosecutor - LLB
- Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)- Diploma/ BE/ BTech in Civil Engineering
- Assistant Architect- Degree (Relevant Discipline)
UPSC latest recruitment 2023: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
- Click on the apply online tab
- It will redirect you to the new page of the application form
- Fill up the application form carefully
- upload all required documents
- Preview the application form
- After the final submission of UPSC 2023 application form and take a print out for future reference
