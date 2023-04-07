UPSC latest recruitment 2023 notification OUT at upsc.gov.in, check vacancy, qualification, and how to apply

Friday, April 07, 2023
     
UPSC latest recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director, Jr Engineer, Research Officer & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online mode on or before April 27, 2023. According to the notification, a total of 146 vacancies will be recruited in different departments of central ministries. The online application process for the said posts will be started tomorrow onwards, 8 April at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, qualifications, how to apply, and other details below. 

UPSC latest recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Break up

  • Research Officer (Naturopathy)- 1 Vacancy
  • Research Officer (Yoga) - 1 Vacancy
  • Assistant Director (Regulations & Information)- 16 Vacancies  
  • Assistant Director (Forensic Audit)- 1 Vacancy 
  • Public Prosecutor - 48 Vacancies
  • Junior Engineer (Civil)- 58 Vacancies 
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 20 Vacancies
  • Assistant Architect- 1 Vacancy

UPSC latest recruitment 2023: Check Post Wise Age Limit

  • Research Officer (Naturopathy), Research Officer (Yoga) - 35 years
  • Assistant Director (Regulations & Information)- 40 years
  • Assistant Director (Forensic Audit), Public Prosecutor - 35 years
  • Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 30 years
  • Assistant Architect- 35 years

UPSC latest recruitment 2023: Qualification

  • Research Officer (Naturopathy), Research Officer (Yoga) - Degree, PG (Relevant Discipline)
  • Assistant Director (Regulations & Information)- LLB 
  • Assistant Director (Forensic Audit)- Candidates should have a qualification of CA/ CMA/ CS/ CFA, LLB, MBA, Mcom, Post Graduation Diploma to apply
  • Public Prosecutor - LLB 
  • Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)- Diploma/ BE/ BTech in Civil Engineering
  • Assistant Architect- Degree (Relevant Discipline)

UPSC latest recruitment 2023: How to apply?

- Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

- Click on the apply online tab

- It will redirect you to the new page of the application form

- Fill up the application form carefully

- upload all required documents

- Preview the application form 

- After the final submission of UPSC 2023 application form and take a print out for future reference

