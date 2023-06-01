UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam to be conducted from June 23, check detailed time table

UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. According to the latest notification, the exams will be conducted from June 23 to June 25. The detailed timetable can be checked at upsc.gov.in.
A total of 51 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam of which 18 are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 for the Indian Statistical Service. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a written test and a personality test carries 1000 marks and 200 marks respectively.
UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam timetable
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|June 23
|General English(Descriptive)
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|June 23
|General Studies (Descriptive)
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M
|June 24
|General Economics-I
(Descriptive)
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|June 24
|Statistics – I (Objective)
|9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M
|June 24
|General Economics-II (Descriptive)
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M
|June 24
|Statistics – II (Objective)
|2.00 P.M to 4.00 P.M
|June 25
|General Economics-III (Descriptive)
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|June 25
|Statistics –III (Descriptive)
|9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
|June 25
|Indian Economics (Descriptive)
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M
|June 25
|Statistics – IV (Descriptive)
|2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M
UPSC Indian Economic Service 2023 exam pattern
|Subject
|Marks
|Duration
|General English
|100
|3 hours
|General Studies
|100
|3 hours
|General Economic - 1
|200
|3 hours
|General Economic - 2
|200
|3 hours
|General Economic - 3
|200
|3 hours
|Indian Economics
|200
|3 hours
UPSC Indian Statistical Service Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Marks
|Duration
|General English
|100
|3 hours
|General Studies
|100
|3 hours
|Statistics-I(Objective)
|200
|2 hours
|Statistics-II(Objective)
|200
|2 hours
|Statistics-III(Descriptive)
|200
|3 hours
|Statistics-IV(Descriptive)
|200
|3 hours