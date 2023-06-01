Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
  UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam to be conducted from June 23, check detailed time table

UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam time table PDF has been released on upsc.gov.in. Check exam dates, admit card download release date, exam pattern, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2023 19:16 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam dates announced

UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. According to the latest notification, the exams will be conducted from June 23 to June 25. The detailed timetable can be checked at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 51 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam of which 18 are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 for the Indian Statistical Service. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a written test and a personality test carries 1000 marks and 200 marks respectively. 

UPSC IES ISS 2023 exam timetable

Date Subject Time
June 23 General English(Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
June 23 General Studies (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M
June 24 General Economics-I

(Descriptive)

 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
June 24 Statistics – I (Objective) 9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M
June 24 General Economics-II (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M
June 24 Statistics – II (Objective) 2.00 P.M to 4.00 P.M
June 25 General Economics-III (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
June 25 Statistics –III (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
June 25 Indian Economics (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M
June 25 Statistics – IV (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M

UPSC Indian Economic Service 2023 exam pattern

Subject Marks Duration
General English 100 3 hours
General Studies 100 3 hours
General Economic - 1 200 3 hours
General Economic - 2 200 3 hours
General Economic - 3 200 3 hours
Indian Economics 200 3 hours

UPSC Indian Statistical Service Exam Pattern 

Subject Marks Duration
General English 100 3 hours
General Studies 100 3 hours
Statistics-I(Objective) 200 2 hours
Statistics-II(Objective) 200 2 hours
Statistics-III(Descriptive) 200 3 hours
Statistics-IV(Descriptive) 200 3 hours

