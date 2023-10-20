Friday, October 20, 2023
     
JSSC JIS CCE 2023 Recruitment: Registration dates revised, check new schedule

JSSC JIS CCE 2023 Recruitment: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will start the online registration process for recruitment to the various posts on November 2. Earlier, the applications were to be accepted from October 20 to November 19. Check new dates here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 15:20 IST
JSSC JIS CCE 2023 Recruitment: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has revised the recruitment exam registration dates for Jharkhand Intermediate Level (Computer Knowlege and Hindi Typing) Joint Competitive Exam 2023 (Regular and Backlog Recruitment). According to the new schedule, the commission will commence the online application process on November 2 and conclude on December 4.

Earlier, the applications were scheduled to be accepted from October 20 to November 19. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the commission has revised the dates to accommodate prospective candidates better. Candidates can check the revised schedule below. 

What are the important dates for JSSC CCE 2023?

According to the revised schedule, the JSSC CCE 2023 online application process will start on November 2 and conclude on December 4. The last date for uploading a photograph and signature is December 7. The correction in the application form can be done by December 9.

How many vacancies will be recruited through JSSC JIS CCE 2023 Recruitment exam?

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will recruit a total of 863 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Clerk cum Office Assistant and Stenographer through this recruitment process. 

How to apply for JSSC CCE Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at jssc.nic.in. To apply online, the candidates are required to provide all the basic information such as name, date of birth, contact information and more. After that, the candidates will have to upload the necessary documents including 10+2 certificate, photograph, and signature. The candidates will have to make a fee payment of Rs. 100 for the exam fee while the candidates who belong to the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 50.

