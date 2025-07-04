DRDO Engineer/Scientist Recruitment 2025: Application opens for 152 Group 'B' vacancies, details inside DRDO Engineer/Scientist Recruitment 2025 registration window has been activated. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their application forms before the deadline. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated the registration process for recruitment to the positions of Engineer/Scientist in Group 'B'. Interested candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website at rac.gov.in. A total of 152 vacancies will be filled through the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC). This presents a significant opportunity for GATE-qualified candidates and science professionals looking to join India's premier defence research and development institution. Candidates can check information regarding eligibility, application procedures, fees, and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Scientist 'B' in DRDO: 127 posts

2. Scientist/ Engineer 'B' in ADA: 9 posts

3. Encadred posts of Scientist 'B': 16 posts

How to apply?

1. Visit the official website at rac.gov.in.

2. Register by providing your email address and mobile number.

3. Log in using the credentials you received upon registration.

4. Fill out the application form with the required details.

5. Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

6. Print the confirmation page for your future reference.

Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be based on their GATE score, following a ratio of 1:10, following the availability within each discipline and category-wise merit list. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview. They must attend the interview by the specified deadline and select their preferred interview date from the pre-defined calendar dates available on the RAC website.

Final selections will be made solely based on the discipline-wise, category-wise merit, with an aggregate of 80% weightage given to GATE scores and 20% weightage given to marks from the Personal Interview.

Application Fee

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates: Rs 100 (non-refundable)

SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women: No fee

Direct link to apply online