Bank of Baroda hiring 2,500 officers, check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has officially begun the registration process for the recruitment of various positions for Local Bank Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website at bankofbaroda.in. The deadline for submitting applications is July 24. A total of 2,500 vacancies for the position of Local Bank Officer will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria, application process, and other relevant information before applying for these positions.
Vacancy Details
State-wise Vacancies
- Goa: 15 positions
- Gujarat: 1,160 positions
- Jammu and Kashmir: 10 positions
- Karnataka: 450 positions
- Kerala: 50 positions
- Maharashtra: 485 positions
- Odisha: 60 positions
- Punjab: 50 positions
- Sikkim: 3 positions
- Tamil Nadu: 60 positions
- West Bengal: 50 positions
- Arunachal Pradesh: 6 positions
- Assam: 64 positions
- Manipur: 12 positions
- Meghalaya: 7 positions
- Mizoram: 4 positions
- Nagaland: 8 positions
- Tripura: 6 positions
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University / Institute, including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).
Experience: Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India only.
Language Proficiency: Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the State they are applying for (reading, writing, speaking and understanding).
Age Limit: 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category).
Selection Procedure
The selection process comprise of online test, a psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for the further selection process, followed by a Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualify in the online test.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of BOB - bankofbaroda.in.
- Click on 'careers'.
- Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'RECRUITMENT OF LOCAL BANK OFFICERS (LBOs) ON REGULAR BASIS IN BANK OF BARODA BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05'.
- It will redirect you to a new page.
- Now, click on 'apply now'.
- It will redirect you again to a new window.
- Now, register yourself by providing basic details.
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Fill out application form, upload documents, pay fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the Bank of Baroda BFO application form for future reference.
Application Fee
- General /EWS /OBC candidates (inclusive GST & plus transaction charges): Rs 850/-
- SC/ ST/PWD/ ESM (Ex-Servicemen)/Women candidates (plus transaction charges): Rs.175/- (Intimation charges only)