SSC CGL 2025 registration ends tomorrow, check vacancies, eligibility, how to apply, fee and more The SSC CGL 2025 registration window will close tomorrow, 3 July. Those wishing to take the exam must submit their application forms before the window closes. Check vacancies, eligibility, how to apply, fees, and more.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the combined graduate level 2025 exam. Candidates who wish to appear in the SSC CGL 2025 exam for recruitment to the Group B and C categories, across various departments and ministries, can apply by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in. According to the official timeline, the registration window will close at 11 pm on July 4, 2025, after which no fresh registrations or modifications will be allowed.

Who is eligible?

Candidates holding a degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for more information.

Age limit - the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years, and the maximum must be 30 Years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the “Apply” tab.

Click on the link that says “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025.”

If you are a new user, click on “Register Now” under the login section to complete the registration form.

Once registered, log in to your account.

Accurately fill out the SSC CGL application form.

Upload the required documents, your photograph, and signature in the specified formats.

Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Submit the form and download a copy for your records.

Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the unreserved category are required to pay an amount of Rs 100 as an application fee. Female or SC/ST category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. The application fee must be paid through Debit/Credit Card, UPI, Net Banking by 5th July. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and refer to the official notification for more details.