BPSC Auditor Main Result 2020 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link

BPSC Auditor Main Result 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the mains exam result for auditor competitive exam 2020. Candidates who took the auditor (main) competitive written exam 2020 can download their scorecards from the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission conducted mains exam from November 2 to November 4 in two shifts at various exam centres. A total of 4, 259 candidates appeared in the mains exam out of which 946 candidates qualified for the test. Qualified candidates can appear for the interview round. The date and time for the interview round will be intimated to the candidates in due course of the time.

BPSC Auditor Main Result 2020: How to download?

Visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC Auditor Main Result 2020' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number and click on the submit button BPSC Auditor Main Result 2020 will appear on the screen Candidates can download BPSC Auditor Main Result 2020 and save it for future reference

All those who have been shortlisted for the interview round are advised to download their results and save for future reference. The final list of the candidates will be based on the performance of a candidate in prelims, mains, and interview rounds. The dates for the interview round will be intimated to the candidates in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.