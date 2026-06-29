LG Manoj Sinha performs 'Pratham Puja' ahead of Amarnath Yatra; here's when pilgrimage will begin

Srinagar:

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2026 was formally inaugurated on Monday with the traditional 'Pratham Puja' (First worship) at the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered prayers to Baba Barfani, seeking peace, prosperity, good health, and well-being for people across the country.

The sacred ceremony, conducted on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima, officially marked the beginning of preparations for one of India's most revered Hindu pilgrimages. The pilgrimage itself will open to devotees on July 3, 2026.

LG Manoj Sinha extends invitation to devotees

Following the ceremony, LG Sinha invited devotees from across India and abroad to undertake the sacred pilgrimage and experience its profound spiritual significance. Emphasising the administration's commitment to ensuring a seamless pilgrimage, Sinha said every stakeholder has worked in close coordination to make the Yatra safe, comfortable and memorable.

"With the Yatra commencing on July 3, the administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Army, Police, security forces, local communities, service providers, and volunteers have come together to ensure a secure, hassle-free, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for every devotee. Backed by upgraded infrastructure, improved facilities, and the invaluable support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we are fully prepared to welcome pilgrims," he said.

57-day pilgrimage to conclude on Raksha Bandhan

Organised annually by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, the 57-day pilgrimage will be conducted simultaneously through its two traditional routes—Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The Yatra will begin on July 3, 2026, and conclude on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off a day earlier from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu.

Authorities expect a record number of devotees to visit the sacred cave shrine this year.

Authorities conduct rehearsal

As part of the final preparations, authorities conducted a comprehensive convoy rehearsal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway early Monday morning to assess security arrangements, logistics, and inter-agency coordination ahead of the Yatra.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Jammu Range Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti flagged off the mock convoy from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp at around 5 am before boarding one of the buses to personally inspect arrangements along the route.

Convoy completes trial run in four hours

Officials said the exercise was designed to evaluate convoy movement, security deployment, logistical preparedness, and coordination among multiple agencies involved in the pilgrimage.

Travelling under tight security and with temporary restrictions on civilian traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the convoy reached the Ramban district headquarters within four hours. It later halted briefly at the Chanderkot Yatra Langar to review facilities and services being made available to pilgrims before proceeding towards Banihal.

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