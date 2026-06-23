Amarnath Yatra 2026: Police issue advisory for pilgrims, list facilities available en route

Srinagar:

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to ensure the smooth and secure movement of pilgrims during the pilgrimage season. The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 3 to August 28, and authorities have urged pilgrims, tourists, and the general public to follow traffic regulations and safety guidelines throughout the period strictly.

Restrictions on the Navyug Tunnel

With the safety and security of pilgrims and tourists in mind, the advisory prohibits general traffic from moving through the Navyug Tunnel during specified hours of the Yatra period.

According to the advisory, vehicles travelling from Kashmir towards Jammu will not be permitted to cross the Navyug Tunnel before 11:30 am each day. Similarly, vehicles moving from Jammu towards Kashmir will not be allowed to cross the tunnel after 3 pm.

Police have also set specific cut-off times for vehicles traveling to different destinations at different points in the Kashmir Valley. The cut-off time for vehicles traveling from Mir Bazar to Srinagar and Anantnag will be 4 pm, while vehicles traveling to the Navyug Tunnel will have to cross the tunnel before 5 pm.

Accident insurance cover amount

Meanwhile, authorities have put in place extensive arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes, covering security, accommodation, food supply and medical services.

Officials said healthcare facilities have been strengthened for the 57-day pilgrimage, with enhanced medical support available for devotees throughout the yatra period. In addition, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has increased the accidental insurance cover for registered pilgrims from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. No separate premium or fee will be charged for this insurance cover. The increased insurance cover will apply to registered pilgrims, Shrine Board employees, seasonal workers, officials, and others associated with the pilgrimage.

Two field hospitals for pilgrims

In addition to accidental insurance, the Shrine Board is also providing free accommodation to registered pilgrims who have valid permits for the pilgrimage. Additionally, the Health and Medical Education Department has deployed over 1,000 healthcare workers. To serve the pilgrims, two fully equipped field hospitals, each with a capacity of 70 beds, and 100 ambulances (providing both critical and basic care) have been deployed along the route.

Advisory for pilgrims

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has advised pilgrims and tourists to plan their travel well in advance and adhere to the prescribed traffic schedule during the Amarnath Yatra 2026. Authorities have urged travellers to begin their journeys towards Kashmir before the designated cut-off timings and factor in additional time for security checks, weather-related disruptions and traffic restrictions.

The 57-day pilgrimage is scheduled to commence on July 3 and will be conducted through two routes --- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route. The annual yatra will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

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