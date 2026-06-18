Heavy security arrangement in place ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2026: Know all about it

Srinagar:

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday started proper preparation including the security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra that is set to begin on July 3, 2026. A plan has been prepared to implement a three-tier security system across all base camps and along the entire pilgrimage route. According to reports by news agency PTI, ahead of Amarnath Yatra this year, the Anti sabotage team, comb disposal squad, dog squad of anantnag police, along with CRPF personnel, conducted a comprehensive security search and sanitisation operation at the Nunwan Base camp and Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

In total, 670 companies of security personnel are being deployed for this year's Amarnath Yatra. Additionally, a new Army unit, the Vikas Battalion, is being deployed for the pilgrimage for the first time; this unit comprises well-trained soldiers skilled in mountain warfare, who have been tasked with securing the strategic heights overlooking the Pahalgam Yatra route.

As part of preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2026, Pulwama Police conducted mock exercises to test emergency response mechanisms. CRPF also prepared mountain rescue teams for pilgrims on Baltal axis.

Strict security measures for Amarnath Yatra 2026

Images shared on social media showed the Amarnath Yatra transit camp in Srinagar, where the Amarnath Shrine Board and the Union Territory (UT) administration are ready to welcome the devotees of Lord Shiva. Bunkers have been constructed, and security personnel have been deployed to secure the transit camp. CCTV cameras, including facial recognition cameras, have been installed around the camp, and hoardings have also been put up to welcome the pilgrims.

Stringent security measures are being implemented along both pilgrimage routes and around the transit camps. In addition to standard CCTV cameras, modern technology is being deployed this year as well. Specifically, facial recognition cameras have been installed to identify active terrorists and 'Over Ground Workers' (OGWs). Furthermore, the entire pilgrimage will be monitored using drones and CCTV cameras.

Home Minister Shah reviews security procedures

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review security and operational preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 3. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, CRPF Director General GP Singh and other senior officials.

As history clearly states numerous terrorist attacks targeting Amarnath Yatra, authorities are required to implement extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of lakhs of pilgrims who undertake this holy yatra, making it India’s one of the largest religious pilgrimages.

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(This copy is written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV digital.)