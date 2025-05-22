Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped Security forces swiftly surrounded the location, leading to a fierce exchange of fire with the militants. The operation is ongoing, and authorities are taking all precautions to neutralise the threat while ensuring minimal collateral damage.

Kishtwar:

An encounter broke out early on Thursday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per initial reports, security forces have successfully trapped three-four terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo.

A joint operation involving the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police is currently underway. The area has been cordoned off, and efforts are being made to neutralise the threat.

3-4 Jaish terrorists trapped

According to official sources, three to four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists are currently trapped in the area. The encounter began when a joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation based on precise intelligence inputs provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Sources have said that the group of terrorists currently surrounded by security forces is the same outfit that had managed to escape during a recent encounter in the same area. Officials confirmed that the operation is still ongoing, with security personnel maintaining a tight cordon around the location to prevent any further escape.

The situation remains tense, and the local administration has issued an appeal urging residents to stay indoors and remain alert. Additional reinforcements have been deployed, and all routes leading to the encounter site have been sealed off as a precautionary measure.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

Also Read: LG Manoj Sinha announces government jobs for kin of Pakistan shelling victims in Jammu and Kashmir

Also Read: Indian Army's bomb disposal team destroys live Pakistani shell in Poonch, says major threat averted