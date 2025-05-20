Indian Army's bomb disposal team destroys live Pakistani shell in Poonch, says threat has now been averted Mohammad Mashuk said that the army was doing a "tremendous" job of destroying the live shells launched by Pakistan. He said that the live shell, which was here in Dara Bagyal, was a threat to everyone living here, and this threat has now been averted.

Poonch:

The bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army on Tuesday destroyed a live Pakistani shell near a border area village in Jammu and Kashmir and said the threat has now been averted. Notably, the live shell was placed on the roadside and destroyed to ensure the safety of the locals.

"I want to say that the Indian army is doing a tremendous job in the entire Poonch. The live shell was there on the roadside, and there is a 'basti' nearby. However, the army personnel destroyed it. It was a huge threat for us, especially for those who walk down this path.

A local from Dara Bagyal in Poonch said, "The army has destroyed a bomb, which came from Pakistan. We were in danger and fearful due to this. I want to thank them for destroying the bomb."

Meanwhile, locals in border distrcits in Jammu and Kashmir have suffered massive damages due to intense shelling by Pakistan during the recent conflict. Locals in these districts were the first to be in the line of fire during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, which has come to a pause after both countries reached an agreement of cessation of hostilities.

However, the destruction caused by shelling from the Pakistani side has wreaked havoc in the lives of people living in villages near the border areas, with their houses destroyed or in a dilapidated condition, becoming uninhabitable.

Mohammad, an elder of a village in Rajouri, said that his entire house came down after shells hit the building. He appealed to the government to provide his family with tents and other assistance since they have nowhere to go.

Reportedly, the locals have suffered damages to their livestock, properties, and essentially their livelihood in border areas such as Nowshera.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited border villages near the LoC in Rajouri district and interacted with residents affected by recent hostilities.

