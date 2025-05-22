LG Manoj Sinha announces government jobs for kin of Pakistan shelling victims in Jammu and Kashmir The Poonch sector witnessed heightened artillery shelling nearly two weeks ago following the rise in India-Pakistan tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Jammu:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced government jobs for one member of each family that lost a loved one in the recent Pakistan shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring the affected people that their proper rehabilitation remains a top priority.

The Poonch sector witnessed intense artillery shelling nearly two weeks ago amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Between May 8 and 10, a barrage of artillery fire, missile attacks, and drone strikes launched by Pakistan in the Jammu region, particularly targeting Poonch, resulted in the deaths of 27 people and left over 70 injured. These retaliatory strikes came in response to India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As the situation worsened, thousands of residents from areas near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border were forced to flee their homes and seek safety in government-run relief camps.

Each family will be given a government job

During his visit to the border district of Poonch on Wednesday, the Lieutenant Governor met troops and also families who lost loved ones in artillery shelling by Pakistan between May 8 and 10. "We have taken a major decision today that one member of each family that lost a loved one in the shelling will be given a government job," Sinha told reporters.

He said that the families of those who lost their lives have already been given a compensation of Rs 16 lakh each, while the injured have been provided ex-gratia assistance in accordance with government norms.

LG Sinha also assessed the damage inflicted on residential and commercial properties, stating that the administration, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is fully committed to ensuring prompt compensation and timely restoration efforts.

"An assessment is underway to quantify the damage, and once completed, relief will be distributed without delay. The administration is working with urgency," he said.

LG Promises enhanced security infrastructure

Emphasising the importance of bolstering security infrastructure, the Lieutenant Governor announced a major scale-up in the construction of both individual and community bunkers under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.

"The shelling has revealed a shortage of bunkers. We will now begin construction of more bunkers across border districts," he said.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor also paid respects at Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib and interacted with the public. He condemned Pakistan for targeting religious sites, including a gurdwara, a temple and a mosque, calling it a "cowardly attempt to disrupt social harmony."

"I salute the people of Poonch whose courage has inspired our security forces. The Sikh community and all other citizens stood united against this effort to create religious divisions," he said.

The LG reiterated the resolve of the Centre, the UT administration, and the armed forces to act firmly against terrorism and those who seek to divide society.

LG directs immediate restoration of essential services

Later, the Lieutenant Governor visited the shelling-affected Dungus area and chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. He issued directives for the prompt restoration of essential services, a thorough assessment for new bunker construction, enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, and the reinforcement of civil defence mechanisms.

"Many houses and business establishments have been damaged in the shelling. I want to say that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of India have assured support. The administration is engaged in assessing the extent of losses incurred. Once that process is complete, approvals will be given as soon as possible, and compensation will be distributed," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Calling for stronger border infrastructure, Sinha acknowledged a shortage of protective structures in the region and announced new initiatives. "It has come to light that the number of bunkers is insufficient. There’s a pressing need for more. A decision has been taken to construct both community and individual bunkers under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. Large-scale construction of bunkers will begin in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Emphasising the administration’s resolve to eliminate terrorism, he said, "The army, police and other security forces are working relentlessly to root out terrorism. I appeal to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to stand alongside our forces in this anti-terror campaign."

(With PTI inputs)

