Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorist associates arrested in joint operation by Indian Army, CRPF in Shopian Shopian Police said the successful operation underscores the heightened vigilance, seamless coordination, and operational effectiveness of the security forces.

Shopian:

Two terrorist associates were on Monday arrested in a joint operation by Indian Army's 34RR SOG Shopian and CRPF 178 Bn in DK Pora area of Shopian. Two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds, and other incriminating materials were also recovered. Giving details, Shopian Police said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Shopian Police said this successful operation underscores the heightened vigilance, seamless coordination, and operational effectiveness of the security forces. It is believed that the timely interception may have averted a major security incident in the region, it said.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that Operation Sindoor stands as a bold statement--India is united, future-ready, and resolute against cross-border terrorism.

The MoD in its statement said that with effective Army-BSF coordination on the ground, India showcased seamless multi-domain warfare.

"Jointness is not just a vision--it's India's operational reality. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 07, 2025, marked a turning point in India's defence doctrine--demonstrating tri-services synergy, strategic depth, and technological dominance in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. With precision airstrikes on key targets like Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan Air Bases, robust naval posturing through a Carrier Battle Group, and effective Army-BSF coordination on the ground, India showcased seamless multi-domain warfare. The operation was powered by integrated systems like IACCS and Akash Missile, and backed by major reforms: CDS-led DMA, Integrated Theatre Commands, Joint Logistics Nodes, and real-time joint exercises like Prachand Prahar and Desert Hunt. As the Armed Forces execute reforms under the 'Year of Defence Reforms 2025', Operation Sindoor stands as a bold statement--India is united, future-ready, and resolute against cross-border terrorism," the statement said.