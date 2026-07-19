11 dead, several missing after flash floods and landslides hit J-K's Poonch, Rajouri

Poonch:

Heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven others missing after flash floods and landslides struck the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. With several villages cut off and roads damaged, rescue teams have launched a large-scale operation to trace the missing and evacuate stranded residents.

The continuous downpour since Saturday night triggered landslides, house collapses and overflowing rivers, causing widespread destruction in both districts. Officials said Surankote tehsil in Poonch emerged as the worst-hit area, accounting for most of the casualties.

Multiple families caught in house collapses

Among the worst incidents was a landslide in Lower Murrah village, where a house collapsed after being hit by debris. Five members of a family, including two-year-old Sofian Yasar, were found dead, while rescue teams continued searching for the remaining missing occupants. In Sangla village, flash floods swept away another house, leaving four family members missing. The missing have been identified as Abdul Hameed, his wife Sharifa Begum, daughter Areeba and sister Manira Begum. 28-year-old Nazia Kousar lost her life after her house collapsed in Noonabandi village. Her husband and three young children were rescued with injuries and admitted to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man, Shahzaib Ahmad, also died after his house caved in at Sanglani. A minor girl drowned in a stream at Marhote, while the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a stream near the Dhundak Lathoong bridge. In Haveli tehsil, another person was killed, and one sustained critical injuries after several houses collapsed.

Rajouri reels under floodwaters

Neighbouring Rajouri also witnessed extensive flooding after rivers overflowed following incessant rainfall. Water entered residential colonies and low-lying areas, forcing hundreds of residents to shift to safer places. Several vehicles were washed away after flood protection walls gave way, while another woman's body was recovered from a river in Rajouri town. Officials said assessment of damage to homes, roads and public infrastructure is underway.

Omar Abdullah returns to Jammu, Amit Shah assures support

As the situation deteriorated, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cut short his Delhi visit and returned to Jammu to oversee relief efforts. He said protecting lives remains the administration's immediate priority and assured affected families that the government would provide all possible assistance. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the rescue operations and directed officials to speed up relief measures in the affected districts.

"I have abandoned my party programme to stand with my people, as the flash floods have caused extensive damage to public and private property," Ahmad said.

In a post on X, the chief minister said he is returning from Delhi and would personally monitor the situation on the ground. "In light of the weather warning put out by the meteorological department and the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division, I will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground," the chief minister said.

"Since first light this morning I've been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town & surrounding areas. I've been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives. The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to both Manoj Sinha and Omar Abdullah to review the flood situation. He assured them that the Centre would extend every possible assistance for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

IMD forecasts more rain till July 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir until July 23. With more rain expected over the coming days, authorities have placed disaster response teams on alert and are closely monitoring the situation. Rescue and relief operations remain underway in the affected districts as officials assess the extent of the damage.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain in multiple states; Delhi, UP likely to receive showers