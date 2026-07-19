Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended temporarily as IMD warns of heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir

Highlights Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended from July 19 as IMD forecasts of heavy rainfall across J-K.

The yatra will resume only after weather conditions improve and the route is declared safe.

IMD predicts moderate to widespread rainfall from July 19 to 23.

Jammu:

The Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been temporarily suspended amid persistent bad weather and forecasts of heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir. The administration announced that the pilgrimage has been halted from today (July 19) in the interest of pilgrim safety. Earlier, the Amarnath Yatra was also suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

Yatra suspended in interest of public safety

Confirming the suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra, an official spokesperson in Jammu said that the decision was taken as a precaution following forecasts indicating unfavourable weather conditions in the region and that the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage will resume only after weather conditions improve and the route is declared safe for devotees. "In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims," the official said.

He further advised devotees to cooperate with the authorities and avoid undertaking the pilgrimage until further orders.

Pilgrims are requested to remain updated through official communication channels for the latest information regarding the resumption of the Vaishno Devi Yatra, the spokesperson added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to July 23.

Landslides disrupt Kedarnath, Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimages

Landslides after heavy rain disrupted Uttarakhand's two major pilgrimages on Saturday, suspending horse-mule services on the Kedarnath route and halting a batch of Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims, as the IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall across the state.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar for Sunday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar and Bageshwar, with forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and intense rain spells. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Almora and Pithoragarh.

For July 20, the IMD has placed Dehradun, Haridwar, and Tehri under a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. An orange alert has also been issued for Nainital, Uttarkashi, and Pauri.

On July 21, Dehradun and Bageshwar will remain under an orange alert, while Tehri, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Chamoli and Pithoragarh will be under a yellow alert.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for July 22 in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, warning that thunderstorms, lightning and spells of heavy rainfall are likely to continue across most parts of Uttarakhand.

(With PTI inputs)

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