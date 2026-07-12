Cloudburst triggers flash floods in J-K's Pahalgam, hotels and homes inundated | Video

Srinagar:

Several hotels and houses were inundated in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday after a suspected cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream, officials said. According to officials, a sudden spell of intense rainfall, believed to have been caused by a localised cloudburst, hit the forested areas of Awoora and Dehwathu in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The heavy downpour triggered flash floods in a stream flowing through Awoora, inundating parts of Pahalgam. According to reports, the area experienced continuous and extremely heavy rainfall between 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm on Saturday. The flash flooding occurred between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

The flooding damaged several hotels and residential houses, with water entering buildings and disrupting normal life. However, officials said all tourists in the area are safe, and rescue and assessment operations are underway.

The heavy rainfall caused a sudden overflow of a drain passing through the area, which later merges with the Lidder stream near Batkut. The overflowing water entered three to four hotels and several nearby houses, causing widespread inundation.

Authorities immediately evacuated tourists from the affected hotels and shifted them to safer locations. There was no report of any loss of life or injuries.

Officials said the water levels in both the Sheshnag Nullah and the Lidder Nullah have risen sharply due to the incessant rainfall over the past few hours. However, both water bodies are currently flowing below the danger mark, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Rains triggered floods, landslides in Kishtwar and Doda

Earlier, flash flood-like conditions were triggered by heavy rainfall, causing widespread disruption in the Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to multiple landslides, road blockages, and damage to vehicles. The most significant incident occurred on Monday morning near the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district, where a massive landslide buried several vehicles under heavy debris. Rescue and restoration operations are currently underway as authorities work to clear the affected area and assess the extent of the damage.

Officials said the landslide struck the area surrounding the Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project after intense rainfall loosened the hillside, sending huge quantities of mud, rocks, and debris onto the road. Several vehicles passing through or parked near the project site were trapped beneath the rubble, with many suffering extensive damage.

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