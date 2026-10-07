J-K announces 2-day special intensive voter enrolment drive across all polling stations | Check dates

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday announced a special two-day voter enrolment and facilitation drive across the Union Territory, aimed at ensuring that every eligible citizen gets an opportunity to be included in the electoral rolls. The special drive will be held on October 10 and 11 from 9 am to 5 pm at all polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir. Citizens will be able to seek assistance for fresh voter enrolment as well as correction and updating of their existing electoral details. The initiative is also being positioned as the beginning of a regular weekend voter facilitation programme, under which similar drives will be organised periodically to make electoral services more accessible at the grassroots level.

CEO reviews preparations with election officials

Verma made the announcement during a review meeting with district election officers (DEOs), electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs). The meeting focused on reviewing and finalising arrangements for the two-day exercise.

The CEO instructed election officials to ensure wide publicity and effective assistance at the polling-station level. He stressed that the election machinery should make every possible effort to identify eligible citizens who are not yet part of the electoral rolls and help them complete the enrolment process.

BLOs to assist voters with Forms 6, 7 and 8

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at polling stations throughout the two-day drive to assist citizens with electoral forms and related procedures. Citizens can seek help with Form 6 for enrolment, while Forms 7 and 8 will be used for the relevant processes involving electoral-roll changes, including deletion, correction and updation of details. The election department said assistance will be available for both physical submission of forms and digital applications through the Voter Helpline App.

Special focus on first-time voters, women and PwDs

The election machinery has been asked to take the enrolment campaign beyond polling stations as well. BLOs have been directed to conduct door-to-door outreach to identify eligible citizens who may have been left out of the electoral rolls. Officials have been asked to pay particular attention to young and first-time voters, women, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and other eligible citizens who may require additional assistance in completing the enrolment process. The objective is to make sure that eligible citizens do not remain outside the electoral rolls because of a lack of awareness or difficulty in accessing the required facilities.

Election department to use social media for voter awareness

The CEO has also directed DEOs, EROs and AEROs to undertake institutional and public outreach campaigns to spread information about the initiative. The department will provide regular ground-level updates through its official social media platforms. These updates will include details such as the concerned polling station, Assembly constituency and district, allowing citizens to find information about the facilities available in their respective areas.

Citizens urged to visit polling stations on October 10 or 11

Verma appealed to all eligible citizens to make use of the special drive by visiting their nearest polling station on either October 10 or 11. The CEO underlined that active public participation is essential for maintaining electoral rolls that are complete, accurate and inclusive. The election department said the weekend initiative is part of its broader effort to make voter enrolment and electoral-roll services easier to access at the local level.

What can voters do during the special drive?

During the two-day exercise, eligible citizens can approach their polling station to seek assistance with:

New voter enrolment

Deletion-related requests

Correction of electoral details

Updation of voter information

Submission of Forms 6, 7 and 8

Physical as well as digital submission through the Voter Helpline App

(With inputs from PTI)

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