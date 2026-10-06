J-K Police's big strike on drug-terror nexus; 4,000 arrested, assets worth crores seized in last six months

Srinagar:

Amid an intensified campaign against the growing drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, the J-K Police has emerged as one of the country's leading forces in the fight against narcotics and terror-linked networks. Over the past six months, the force has taken extensive action against drug traffickers, active terrorists and absconding militants while also targeting the financial infrastructure supporting such networks. Using stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the police have seized several immovable properties registered in the names of people involved in drug trafficking as well as active or absconding terrorists. These properties have been declared as assets acquired through terrorism-related activities.

J-K Police registers over 3,200 cases, arrests cross 4,000

J-K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said the police have registered 3,257 cases as part of the broader campaign against terrorism and drugs. More than 2,500 of these cases have already been disposed of, while over 4,000 people have been arrested. The force has also secured 170 convictions in these cases, according to the figures shared by the police.

Prabhat said Jammu and Kashmir currently ranks first in the country in terms of property seizures linked to drug trafficking and terrorism. According to the detailed figures, 288 properties worth more than Rs 178 crore have been seized, along with cash exceeding Rs 80 lakh. In another figure cited by the DGP, the total value of 288 seized properties was put at more than Rs 138 crore.

Police leads country in PIT-NDPS action

The J-K Police has also emerged as the country's leading force in taking action under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act). Under the law, action has been initiated against 144 people as part of efforts to disrupt organised drug trafficking and prevent the spread of narcotics networks in the Union Territory. The police action has increasingly focused not only on those directly involved in drug trafficking but also on the financial channels and assets allegedly supporting these networks.

Srinagar Police busts narco-terror module

In a significant operation, Srinagar Police recently dismantled an interstate narco-terror module and attached four immovable properties valued at Rs 7.11 crore. The operation is part of the Srinagar Police's wider effort to dismantle terror-linked and anti-social networks operating in the region. The focus has also expanded to the infrastructure and financial ecosystem that is increasingly becoming connected with the illegal drug trade. Srinagar Police SSP GV Sandeep is leading the efforts in the case. "We will identify and arrest those accused who bring drugs from outside and store them here, and we will present them before you and the court at the earliest. Apart from strict legal action against such people, their properties will also be seized," Sandeep said.

Anti-drug campaign gets support across J-K

The anti-drug campaign launched by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has received support from different sections of society across the Union Territory. Members of the public, schools, colleges and religious leaders have joined the campaign, raising awareness about the growing threat posed by narcotics. The campaign has also received appreciation for bringing greater public attention to the issue and encouraging communities to participate in efforts to make Jammu and Kashmir drug-free.

Political parties back tougher action against drug mafia

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference and the BJP, have praised the steps taken by the J-K Police and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. While expressing satisfaction over the action taken against drug networks so far, the parties have called for further measures to completely eliminate the twin challenges of terrorism and drugs from Kashmir.

The concern is particularly serious because money generated through the illegal drug trade is often used to finance terrorism. Cutting off these financial channels is therefore seen as an important part of the broader fight against terror networks.

Civil society calls for greater awareness and border vigilance

Civil society members have welcomed initiatives such as rallies in different areas and the participation of schoolchildren in anti-drug campaigns. However, they have also stressed that religious scholars have an important role to play in educating people about the dangers of drug abuse. Experts cited in the input have also emphasised the need for stronger surveillance along the borders. They said Jammu and Kashmir does not produce drugs and that narcotics entering the region are believed to come through routes linked to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. They have therefore called for increased vigilance along India's borders and stronger efforts to prevent narcotics from entering the country.

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