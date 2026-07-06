J-K rains trigger floods, landslides in Kishtwar and Doda; vehicles buried, key road shut

Srinagar:

Flash flood-like conditions triggered by heavy rainfall have caused widespread disruption in the Kishtwar and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to multiple landslides, road blockages, and damage to vehicles. The most significant incident occurred on Monday morning near the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district, where a massive landslide buried several vehicles under heavy debris. Rescue and restoration operations are currently underway as authorities work to clear the affected area and assess the extent of the damage.

Officials said the landslide struck the area surrounding the Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project after intense rainfall loosened the hillside, sending huge quantities of mud, rocks, and debris onto the road. Several vehicles passing through or parked near the project site were trapped beneath the rubble, with many suffering extensive damage.

Heavy machinery and rescue personnel were immediately deployed to remove the debris, retrieve the buried vehicles, and restore normal traffic movement. Authorities said they are also inspecting the area to ensure there is no further risk of slope failure.

Heavy rainfall reported in Doda

Meanwhile, flash floods caused by incessant rain have also wreaked havoc in parts of Doda district. Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life and caused damage in several locations across the district. However, there are no immediate reports of casualties. Officials are closely monitoring the situation while restoration and rescue operations continue in the affected areas.

Doda-Kishtwar road closed

The heavy downpour also forced the closure of the Doda-Kishtwar road after landslides and falling debris blocked the route in the Prem Nagar area of Doda district on Monday morning. Traffic came to a complete standstill as large rocks, mud, and debris covered significant portions of the road, making it unsafe for vehicular movement. The blockage affected commuters as well as the transportation of essential goods between the two districts.

Machinery from the administration and concerned departments has reached the site, and relief and clearance operations are underway on a war footing to restore the road as soon as possible.

The continuous spell of rain has disrupted daily life across the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, with residents facing difficulties due to damaged roads, waterlogging, and restricted movement. Authorities are maintaining close surveillance over vulnerable locations and have asked field teams to remain on alert for any further weather-related emergencies.

Advisory issued for residents and travellers

Officials have urged residents and travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys until weather conditions improve and the affected roads are declared safe for traffic. They have also advised people to check the latest weather forecasts and road status updates before setting out, as the persistent rainfall continues to heighten the risk of fresh landslides in mountainous areas.

While no fatalities or injuries have been reported so far, the administration remains on high alert as rescue, restoration, and road clearance operations continue in both Kishtwar and Doda districts. Authorities said the situation is being monitored round the clock, and additional resources will be deployed if required to ensure public safety and restore connectivity as quickly as possible.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital)

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