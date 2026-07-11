Amid Mumbai rains, man finds hungry stray dog hiding inside flooded building. Viral video melts hearts

New Delhi:

While heavy rain and waterlogging brought parts of Mumbai to a standstill, one local animal rescuer made sure the city's stray dogs were not forgotten. A touching video showing him feeding a hungry dog that had taken shelter inside a flooded building has won hearts on social media.

The clip was shared by Mumbai-based animal rescuer and feeder Het Vora, who regularly documents his efforts to rescue and care for stray animals. This time, his attention turned to a frightened dog trying to stay dry as relentless monsoon rain battered the city.

Animal rescuer finds hungry stray dog inside flooded building

In the video, Het walks through the staircase lobby of a building affected by waterlogging, carrying a bowl of food.

As he makes his way through the damp, flooded area, he spots a stray dog sitting quietly on the stairs. The animal appears frightened and hesitant, seemingly using the building as shelter from the heavy rain outside.

Het gently approaches the dog and gestures towards the food.

The dog's reaction is almost immediate. It gets to its feet, begins wagging its tail and excitedly moves around as it waits for the meal.

Sharing the video, Het wrote, "Due to heavy rain and water logging conditions they are hiding themselves and are hungry!"

Watch the video here:

Internet praises the act of kindness

The video struck an emotional chord with viewers, many of whom praised Het for looking after stray animals during the challenging monsoon season.

Several users pointed out that while flooding disrupted daily life across Mumbai, stray animals often have far fewer places to find shelter or food during such weather.

Many thanked Het for going out of his way to reach animals that might otherwise have been left hungry.

"It's disheartening to see, but happy that someone still cares for them. Thank you," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Awwww my godddd!!! Such a nice soul you are and that pretty lil baby."

Many others echoed similar sentiments, saying the video was a reminder that small acts of kindness can make a big difference, especially for animals left vulnerable during extreme weather.

The heartwarming clip has also highlighted the difficulties stray animals face during Mumbai's monsoon, when flooded roads and relentless rain can make finding food, shelter and safety a daily struggle.

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