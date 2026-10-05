Winter missing in Kashmir? Valley sizzles in October as temperatures break 18-year-old records

Srinagar:

Kashmir usually experiences a noticeable chill with the start of October, but this year, the heat has caught everyone in the Valley by surprise. On Sunday (October 4), Kashmir witnessed intense October heat, with several weather stations recording their highest or second-highest temperatures ever for the month. From Srinagar to Qazigund, Kokernag and Gulmarg, temperatures remained significantly above normal, marking an unusually warm spell across the valley.

Temperature breaks old records

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, marking the second-highest temperature ever recorded in October. It surpassed the previous October high of 31.1 degrees Celsius, recorded on October 2, 2008. The all-time October record for Srinagar stands at 33.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on October 2, 1931. Sunday's temperature was 5.7 degrees Celsius above normal.

In Qazigund, the maximum temperature reached 31.4 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous and all-time October record of 31.2 degrees Celsius, recorded on October 1, 1985. The temperature was 7.3°degrees Celsius above normal, making it the hottest October day ever recorded in Qazigund.

Surprising weather in Gulmarg

Gulmarg, despite being located at a high altitude, recorded an unusually high temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature was higher than the previous October record of 23.0 degrees Celsius, recorded just two days earlier on October 3, 2026. Gulmarg's all-time October record stands at 23.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on October 1, 2009. The temperature in Gulmarg was 6.7 degrees Celsius above normal, making Sunday the second-hottest October day ever recorded at the resort.

Meanwhile, Kokernag recorded 29.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing its previous and all-time October record of 29.2 degrees Celsius, set on October 4, 2008. The temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius above normal, making it the highest October temperature ever recorded in Kokernag.

People surprised by October heat

October usually marks the beginning of a gradual decline in temperatures across Kashmir. However, this year, the impact of the heat is being felt from the Valley's plains to its higher-altitude areas. The unusual weather has left both locals and tourists surprised, raising questions over whether the shift is a sign of climate change or simply a result of seasonal fluctuations.

Kashmir's world-famous apples, known for their taste and sweetness, have lost some of their shine this season after severe weather conditions wreaked havoc on orchards across the Valley. The damage has raised concerns over a sharp decline in production and mounting financial losses for thousands of fruit growers. According to reports, the horticulture sector is estimated to have suffered losses of around Rs 300-400 crore due to adverse weather this year. Heavy rainfall, hailstorms, strong winds and other extreme weather events have severely damaged apple orchards, particularly in South Kashmir.

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