Study says breastfeeding can help develop baby's brain: 5 nutrients nursing mothers must include in their diet

A study named, 'Improved cerebral and cerebellar metabolism in breast milk-fed VLBW infants', was presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies 2019 Annual Meeting presentation. According to it breastfeeding plays a role in developing the baby's brain.

This makes it mandatory for the nursing mother to consume food that will benefit her physical health and give her enough energy to combat post-pregnancy pressures, especially with the pandemic disrupting our daily lives. Therefore, here we are with a list of 5 essential nutrients which new mothers should definitely include in their diets. Take a look

Calcium

Babies need to develop their bone structure, and calcium is the best aid for that. It plays a crucial role in development of the new born baby's teeth, and thus needs to be included in the diet for lactating mothers. Milk, cheese, yogurt, tofu and nuts are some of the foods that are rich in calcium and must be consumed. Calcium is vital for lactating mothers as they lose up to 15 percent of their own body calcium and about 3-5 percent of their bone mass while nursing their baby.

Protein

Inclusion of protein is crucial because it serves as the tissue's building blocks and fosters growth. The new-born baby needs these nutrients and so the new mother must incorporate eggs, lean meat, fish, peanut butter and beans to her diet.

Omega 3

A crucial source of Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Omega 3 fatty acids offer a host of benefits including aiding the development of the baby's eyes and brain, reducing risk of chronic diseases, decreasing effects of ADHD, and more. The best source for Omega 3 fatty acids is fish like salmon and trout and alternatively, for vegetarian mothers, flaxseed, soy, walnuts and pumpkin seeds are good sources for Omega 3.

Probiotics

Probiotics are 'good' bacteria that helps fight 'bad' bacteria that cause infections. This is important for the new born, as during this time their immune system is still weak. Yogurt, paneer, green peas, kimchi, pickles, idli and buttermilk are excellent sources of probiotics that should be incorporated during meal time.

Iron

Iron aids in the development of the brain and blood cells for the baby and should be a part of the new mother's diet. Lentils, beans, tofu, spinach and cashews are natural sources of iron and must be incorporated into their meal plan. Iron is also an essential nutrient for new mothers because there is loss of blood during the delivery, followed by tiredness and long nights with the infant and iron consumption helps cope with that.

With inputs from IANS.