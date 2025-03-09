Mushrooms rich in vitamin D can help overcome calcium deficiency, know ways to consume Boost your vitamin D intake with mushrooms! Know how these vitamin D-rich fungi can help combat calcium deficiency. Learn the best ways to incorporate mushrooms into your diet for optimal nutrition.

Vitamin D and calcium plays an important role in human's body, and these are inter-related to each other. A person who has a deficiency of vitamin D also has a deficiency of calcium in his body. Not only this, we also consume vitamin D while taking calcium supplements. But why? Calcium is not absorbed without vitamin D. This causes bones to weaken and then you can fall prey to many diseases. In such a situation, you can consume mushrooms. Let us know the reason behid this and also ways to consume mushrooms.

Benefits of eating mushrooms rich in vitamin D in calcium deficiency

One cup of mushrooms contains 6.7 IU of vitamin D as per the daily requirement. This vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium in the body and helps increase bone density. Along with this, it also contains calcium, albeit in small quantities. So, in case of calcium deficiency, consume mushrooms rich in vitamin D in these 4 ways.

Ways to consume Vitamin D-rich mushrooms

Roasting mushrooms: Roasting mushrooms is tasty and beneficial too. So, take mushrooms, wash them, sprinkle some oil and salt, and cover them. Now steam them on low flame and consume them.

Mushroom Soup: Mushroom soup is beneficial for your health in many ways. You can make this soup with different types of vegetables and then consume it at lunchtime.

Shroom Soup Curry: Mushroom soup curry is very tasty and its consumption helps reduce many problems of the body. So, to make this curry, cook mushrooms and lemon grass thoroughly. Add salt and pepper to it and then consume it.

Mushroom Oats Daliya: Mushroom Daliya is a very high-protein food. Its consumption is beneficial for health in many ways. So, make a nice porridge by adding mushrooms to oats and consume it. This porridge is not only healthy for the stomach, it is also helpful in muscle building.

