Lose 10-12 Kgs in a month with Swami Ramdev's effective yogasanas and home remedies

Obesity and weight gain is the root cause of many health problems. It causes due to excessive consumption of junk food, sitting in one place for a longer time, not doing any physical activity and also due to poor lifestyle Obesity further causes many health-related issues like diabetes, heart attack, fluctuating blood pressure and others. According to Swami Ramdev, while women are very active in doing household work, babysitting, and working outside, they often forget to take care of their health and fall prey to diseases. Weight gain is one of the many things that women take the stress. Today, Swami Ramdev in a special show on India TV will throw light on ways women can lose 10-12 Kgs of weight in just a month.

According to Swami Ramdev, incorporating yoga in daily routine and taking care of what you are eating, it is very easy to reduce weight in no time. He suggests every woman should do Yogasanas like Pranayama in the morning. In the pranayamas, include Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Ujjayi, Udgith, Surya Namaskar etc for effective results.

Sthiti Konasana - According to Swami Ramdev, by doing this asana, you will be able to lose belly and waist fat. Do this for 5 minutes daily in the morning and evening. Chakrasana- By doing this asana, the fat of the stomach and back reduces easily. Do this for at least 5 minutes. Bhujangasana- Do this asana 25-50 times. This will bring your whole body back in shape. Ardha halasana - Abdominal fat will be reduced easily by performing this asana. Also, the whole body will remain fit. Pada Vratasana - By doing this asana, you will lose weight fast and your body will become strong.

Women should keep these things in mind

After 3 to 6 months, women who have undergone any kind of operation should start doing yoga slowly.

Pregnant women can start pranayama from the 7th day of delivery.

If women have had a Caesarean delivery, start doing yoga with pranayama after at least 6 months

Do not consume these things for weight loss

Do not consume sweets or artificial sugar.

If possible, stop eating salt.

Do not consume ghee.

Eat less grains

Do not consume things made with refined flour (maida)

Consume these things for weight loss

Eat watermelon when hungry

Drink gourd juice

Take 5 leaves of Ashwagandha on an empty stomach. In addition, take 5 leaves in the afternoon and evening.

Drink a decoction of Giloy

Drink gaumutra extracts 20-25 mL.

