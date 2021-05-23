Image Source : PTI COVID-19 India LIVE: Worried about third-wave attacking children? Here's how you can protect them

The country is battling a second wave of the coronavirus. Millions of people have been infected by it, while thousands of people are dying every day. Along with this, black fungus is also creating havoc in various parts of the country. While everyone is dealing with the same, the fear of the third wave is also spreading which may prove fatal for children. Meanwhile, there are a lot of things related to COVID-19 that are going viral on social media. Let us know the special information related to the deadly virus here.