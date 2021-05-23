JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona: Kumar Sanu, Harshdeep, Kailash Kher boost morale of people through power of music

Image Source : INSTA/KUMARSANU/HARSDEEPKAUR/KAILASHKHER #JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona: Kumar Sanu, Harshdeep, Kailash Kher boost morale of people

In these tough times, where everyone is seeking help for their near and dear ones, people have lost their calm. Apart from COVID, the cases of depression, stress and anxiety have also increased. Therefore, it is necessary to understand that just like physical the mental well-being of an individual is equally important. Now that many of you are working from home, make use of this opportunity to spend time with your family members. Not only this, you can even indulge in fun activities and can also pursue your hobby. In order to increase the morale of the citizens, various celebrities including singers like Kumar Sanu, Harshdeep Kaur and Kailash Kher join India TV's #JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona conclave with their melodious voices.

Harshdeep Kaur in the interaction went on to explain the power of music during these difficult times. She said that a lot of people have used music as a therapy to keep themselves calm amid the storm. The singer went on to encourage the countrymen with her notes. Harshadeep said that music played a very important role during these times. She also sang 'Heer' song for all her fans and audience to cheer them up.

Harshadeep Kaur said, "Music is like therapy in crisis. The tension of the corona is erased by music therapy. It also removes negativity. It is in our hands that we can take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Get the vaccine, wash hands and wear a mask."

In the time of crisis, a lot of people are getting affected with mental problems like stress, anxiety, etc. It is also important to take care of your mental health. This is the reason why popular singer Kumar Sanu is here to boost up your spirits with his melodious voice. The singer sang 'Jab Koi Baat Bigadh Jaaye' for all. Kumar Shanu said that music helps in changing your mind. He said music can do wonders.

The senior singer said "Music is a language in itself, which expresses more emotions than words."

Amid the COVID19, famous singer Kailash Kher described music as 'special notes' that removes the negative atmosphere. The sufi singer said one should not waste food and help other fighting the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus.

He gave a loud and clear message to reach out to people in help and be there for everyone. He also asked all to love and support their near and dear ones.