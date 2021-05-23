JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona: Maniesh Paul urges all to lend a helping hand & stay positive

Image Source : INDIA TV Maniesh Paul urges all to lend a helping hand & stay positive

TV host and actor Maniesh Paul focuses on the mental strength of people during the coronavirus pandemic. On India TV's #JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona, the actor says it is better to stay calm and composed to battle these tough times. Panic and anxiety won't help but will make the situation worse. Through his YouTube show The Maniesh Paul Podcast, the actor is trying to spread cheerfulness among the people and give them strength to sail through this pandemic. According to Maniesh, the need of the hour is to come together and help each other He says rather than accusing each other of not doing what is required, step forward and lend a helping hand.

Talking about how Maniesh Paul is spending his lockdown, the actor informs he has been working on creating new content and writing. He advises everyone to focus on themselves during this time at home and become a better person. Maniesh Paul said, "Whatever be the time, we all have to keep ourselves positive and keep ourselves ready for all the circumstances."

He adds, "Now-a-days, the word 'positive' has become a 'negative' word. But being positive mentally is the way to go" The actor and host said that the current situation demands people to help those in need. One should take care of their families and friends and try to reach out to others in need.

A few days ago, Maniesh had penned down an emotional poem enfolding the thoughts of every individual during the Covid19 pandemic.

Speaking about the poem Maniesh Paul shared, "As a nation, we are going through the same emotions, the same fears and insecurities. I had been away from my family for a very long time in the last lockdown and again now as we are locked in our homes, there is no certainty but only hope for a better tomorrow. These daunting thoughts have kept me awake through nights and I sought solace in art by writing this poem offering an outlet to my emotions." Flaunting yet another facade of his abilities, the 'Indian Idol' host has unveiled his talent of writing through the poem.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Written something...sharing with you all...the times we are living in...watch the full video on my youtube channel."

From a long list of television reality shows to his credit to remarkable performances on the silver screen, Paul has carved a place for himself as an outstanding artist. Last year, Paul showcased his filmmaking skills with two short films 'Hitchki' and 'What If', digging deeper into human emotions and behaviour.