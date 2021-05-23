JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona: Kumar Vishwas aims to help villagers, build Covid centers in rural areas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUMARVISHWASFANSCLUB Kumar Vishwas aims to help villagers, build Covid centers in rural areas

Popular poet Kumar Vishwas has been actively working in rural areas to spread awareness about Covid. On India TV's #JeetegaIndiaHaaregaCorona, the poet revealed that the number of cases had been increasing in the villages which is the reason he shifted his focus to the rural areas and started building covid centers for the people. From teaching how to use a PPE kit, oxygen concentrators and other things, providing medicines to building Covid centers, Kumar Vishwas has been working hard during these tough times. He has also been providing covid care kits to people with mild or moderate symptoms so that people can recover in home isolation.