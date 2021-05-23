JeetgaIndiaHarregaCorona: Sonakshi Sinha focuses on spreading Covid awareness through social media

Image Source : INDIA TV Sonakshi Sinha focuses on spreading Covid awareness through social media

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been actively sharing information about Covid relief on her social media to help people going through these tough times. On India TV's #JeetgaIndiaHarregaCorona, the actress revealed that she aims to help the people by spreading awareness about the coronavirus and reaching out to people with all the information that she can procure. The actress revealed that many of her friends and family members have got infected during the second wave of Covid.

Sonakshi Sinha lauds the humanity and unity of people who have come together to help others during the Covid pandemic. She says that this has spread more positivity.

Talking about how she is spending her lockdown, Sonakshi Sinha informs that she enrolled in digital painting classes and is using her time to continue her hobbies. She has been spending time with her family and painting while staying at home. She urges everyone to do things that calm their mind as it helps keep the depression away. She says 'keep your hopes high' during these tough times and it will also pass.