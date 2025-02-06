Chewing this leaf can provide relieve in constipation, improves digestive system; know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chewing this leaf can provide relieve in constipation

Constipation is a common occurrence because of the kind of food we are eating these days. Refined food items start accumulating in the stomach. Pizza, burgers, bread, chowmein, and many other such food items increase the problem of constipation. Constipation is not just a stomach problem; it affects our entire body. Due to the stomach not being clean, gas and acidity increase. Metabolism slows down, and weight starts increasing. Due to the stomach not being clean, the body does not remain active, and gradually constipation becomes the cause of many serious diseases.

Usually, the problem of constipation is caused by stomach problems. In which one is not able to freshen up properly in the morning. Constipation causes heaviness, cramps, and pain in the stomach. Constipation problems start due to drinking less water, eating bad food, and eating things with less fiber and roughage. A constipation problem can also occur due to less physical activity.

If constipation persists for a long time, then it starts causing other health problems. Constipation affects the digestive system. Gastric problems start occurring. However, constipation can be cured with diet and a healthy lifestyle. Apart from this, some home remedies can also get rid of constipation. Betel leaf is an effective remedy to relieve constipation; consuming it in the right way can get rid of it.

How to consume betel leaf to relieve constipation?

People who suffer from constipation should chew fresh green betel leaves. For this, wash the leaves and try to keep the leaves very fresh. Leave the betel leaves in water for half an hour. Now take them out of the water and keep them on a plate. Eat betel leaves in the morning on an empty stomach or some time before eating. Keep chewing the leaves thoroughly until they become like a paste. Betel leaves contain resins and antioxidants that improve the digestive system when they reach the stomach. This way, chew betel leaves at least 1-2 times daily.

Benefits of betel leaves in constipation

Betel leaf is rich in fiber. It contains antioxidants that help in improving digestion. Betel leaf also removes stomach problems. Betel leaf is considered a great medicine for the stomach. Its consumption removes the dirt accumulated in the body. The body gets detoxed, and the digestion process improves. Betel leaf is also beneficial for gas, acidity, and swelling. Eating betel leaf continuously for a few days also relieves chronic constipation.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: Practising these lifestyle changes can help increase knee grease, lubricate joints and reduce pain