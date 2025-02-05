Practising these lifestyle changes can help increase knee grease, lubricate joints and reduce pain

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow these tips to increase knee grease

Nowadays, every disease that used to occur with age is troubling people at a young age. Earlier, old people used to have problems with knee and joint pain, but now the knees of the youth have also started giving up. Joint pain has started bothering people even at a young age. There can be many reasons for this, but lack of grease in the knees is also a major reason. Due to increasing age, bad lifestyle, or dietary problems, the grease in the knees can decrease. This causes pain and noise in the knee joints. Sometimes there is a problem in walking, sitting, standing, or even lying down. For this, you must make some changes in your diet and lifestyle.

Lifestyle changes to increase knee grease

Take a healthy diet: To increase the grease in the knees, start taking a good diet. You should include such things in your diet, which will increase the grease in the knees. Include foods rich in vitamins and minerals in your diet. Eat more fruits and vegetables. Include colorful vegetables in your diet. Eat foods rich in healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Eat turmeric, onion, garlic, green tea, and berries in your diet. Include seeds and dry fruits. Exercise: Do regular exercise to keep the joints healthy. Do some special exercises for the knees, which can increase the grease of the knees. For this, especially do exercises like stretching, strength training, quadriceps, squats, and heel raises. Yes, do exercise only after warming up. Drink coconut water: Coconut water is good for your overall health. Coconut water is especially considered good for the knees. It provides relief from joint pain. Drinking coconut water increases flexibility and strengthens muscles. Coconut water is rich in vitamins and minerals. Consult a doctor: If there is pain in the knees due to less grease, consult a doctor. You can take some health supplements on the advice of the doctor. This may include vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, collagen, and amino acid supplements. This helps in strengthening the knees.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

ALSO READ: Chewing Amla leaves may help detoxify and remove toxins from the body, beneficial in these diseases