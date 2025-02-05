Chewing Amla leaves may help detoxify and remove toxins from the body, beneficial in these diseases

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chewing Amla leaves may help detoxify body

In Ayurveda, Amla is said to be a fruit that gives eternal youth. This means that people who eat Amla daily remain young forever. Amla is considered beneficial for the eyes, hair, skin, and stomach. Amla leaves are as beneficial as Amla. There are many medicinal properties hidden in Amla leaves, of which people are not aware. In Ayurveda, Amla leaves are also considered very good for the body. Amla leaves work as a tonic for your body. If you eat Amla leaves on an empty stomach in the morning, it helps in removing the dirt accumulated in the body. Amla leaves detoxify the body and also protect against many diseases.

Benefits of chewing Amla leaves on an empty stomach

If you eat a few amla leaves in the morning, then the body gets the necessary nutrients. This helps in removing toxins from the body. Amla leaves are beneficial for people who have stomach problems. Weakness, fatigue, and blood sugar can be controlled by eating amla leaves. Amla leaves have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation. This reduces joint pain and arthritis problems. Amla leaves detox the liver and help speed up metabolism. This also helps in weight loss.

Ways to consume Amla leaves

Amla leaves can also be eaten on an empty stomach in the morning. For this, take 5 amla leaves, wash them, and then chew them. If you are not chewing the leaves, then make a powder of it. You can also make juice from amla leaves and drink it. In this way, consume amla leaves for a full month. You will get much better results from this.

Nutrients found in Amla leaves

Amla leaves also contain vitamin C, like amla. These leaves are rich in fiber and are a good source of iron and calcium. The tannins and antioxidants found in it keep the hair and skin healthy. Amla leaves have antibacterial and anti-infection properties.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

