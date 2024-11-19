Haryana shocker: Man arrested for raping his two minor daughters

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Rape case: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters in the Faridabad district of Haryana, officials said on Monday. The wife of the accused reported the matter to the police, leading to the registration of a case and the subsequent arrest of the man. He was later presented in court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody. Officials said that the accused had confessed to the crime.

Giving information about the incident, the police said that the wife of the accused filed a complaint at the SGM Nagar police station on November 15, prompting the authorities to register a rape case based on her statement.

Accused is drug addict

The complainant, a mother of two girls aged 13 and 11, said she works as a labourer while her husband is a drug addict. When she returned from work on November 15, her elder daughter told her that she was raped by her father, police said.

"They also revealed that a few days ago, my husband had raped my younger daughter as well. He also threatened to kill me and my daughters if they told anyone about their ordeal," the woman said in her complaint.

The police arrested the accused on Sunday night after registering an FIR based on the complaint. The accused has confessed to the crime, a senior police officer said.

