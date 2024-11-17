Haryana shocker: Students learn bomb-making on YouTube, use remote to detonate under teacher's chair

Follow us on Image Source : X The chair which was exploded during the prank

A shocking incident took place in Haryana's Bhiwani district in which a group of students allegedly planted a firecracker-like bomb under the chair of their female teacher, prompting the school management to take action against them. According to a report published by The Times Of India, a group of Class 12 students placed the bomb beneath the chair in the classroom as a part of a prank which did not go well. Luckily, the science teacher escaped unhurt.

Accused students learnt to make bomb on YouTube

The report claimed that the student learnt to make explosives on YouTube. Acting promptly on the wrongdoing, the Haryana Education Department suspended the 13 students involved in this dangerous prank for a week.

The media reports stated that the students conspired to place an explosion under the chair of the teacher as part of revenge as they were scolded by her. They planned to teach a lesson to her by retaliating with the prank. Shockingly, the students used a remote control-like device to detonate the explosive material planted under the chair.

Shocked by the alarming incident, government officials from the Education Department paid a visit to the school and enquired about the bizarre incident.

The reports further added that the parents of the accused apologised and submitted an undertaking, asserting that their children would not repeat such act in the future.

