Nirmala Sitharaman responds to X user who seeks relief for middle-class | Check her reply

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reaction to a social media user who sought relief from inflation created a buzz on X. People are divided on her statement on X.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2024 16:01 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's an X post is trending in which she responded positively to a request from a social media user, who urged her to provide relief to the middle class. X (formerly Twitter) user - Tushar Sharma (@tushxar) requested her to give relief to the middle class in a comment to a post shared by the Sitharaman about Ramayana's character Goddess Sita. To the surprise for many, the Union Minister took the request positively. 

The conversation started from Cithara man's post on X in which she wrote, "Maa Sita speaks. Found this in The  @SundayGuardian. A free verse which captures the emotions and spirit of Ramayana’s Sita. Thank you Lakshmi Bayi. Sorry, couldn’t get the link." Her post carried a cutout of the newspaper on Sita's statement.

The user, Tushar Sharma, wrote in reply to herpost, "@nsitharaman We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request. ❤️"

Sitharaman in her reply to Sharma said, "Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi ‘s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable."

  
The conversation left X users split as reactions were divided, a few users took Sharma's side, while others criticised the government over inflation.

A user Aravind (@aravind) defended Sitharaman on the inflation, saying "You have led the Finance Ministry of India to unprecedented success in recent decades, effectively navigating the country through some of the most challenging crises the world has witnessed while simultaneously achieving remarkable growth and effectively controlling inflation. It is understandable that some from the middle class may express dissatisfaction, but I do not hold them responsible for their opinions, as they are being influenced by propaganda."

An X user Jimmy (@jimmy_indsapoot), wrote, "Mam with due respect, please don't say you hear people's voices. Your people definition doesn't include middle class. Rather far from it. This govt get votes because it is helping the poor class to elevate, which a hardworking middle class also understands and sacrifices itself."

